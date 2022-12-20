News
Roses And Guns

Roses And Guns

By REDIFF NEWS
December 20, 2022 09:12 IST
Vetti Maya, a pregnant resident of Potkapalli village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, experienced sudden labour pain on Sunday.

The nearest health centre was 70 km away. Maya's worried family wondered how they would shift her to hospital as the road link to their village had been cut off by the Maoists.

Enter troops of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Task Force (STF) deployed at the security camp in the village who carried Maya on a cot safely to hospital.

IMAGE: CoBRA, CRPF and STF troopers in Potkapalli village carry Vetti Maya to hospital. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vetti Maya with her baby in hospital.

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile in Jharkhand's Latehar district, CRPF personnel mount a search operation for Maoists in the forest at Bura-Pahar last week.

 

IMAGE: CRPF troopers take positions during the search operation inside the forest at Bura-Pahar.
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
