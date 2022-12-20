Roses And Guns

Vetti Maya, a pregnant resident of Potkapalli village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, experienced sudden labour pain on Sunday.
The nearest health centre was 70 km away. Maya's worried family wondered how they would shift her to hospital as the road link to their village had been cut off by the Maoists.
Enter troops of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Task Force (STF) deployed at the security camp in the village who carried Maya on a cot safely to hospital.
