Jarange calls off Maratha agitation after Maha issues GR

Jarange Patil on Tuesday called off his five-day old agitation after the Maharashtra government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the formation of a committees to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

IMAGE: Maratha leader Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Jarange accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and other members of the panel at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation since August 29, marking the end of his fast.

The 43-year-old activist was in tears after breaking the fast as his supporters cheered loudly at the protest site. He later left Azad Maidan in an ambulance for medical check-up.

The government resolution (GR) was issued by the social justice and special assistance department against the backdrop of breakthrough in talks between a delegation of cabinet ministers and activist Manoj Jarange on the fifth day of his hunger strike launched in Mumbai's Azad Maidan to seek reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community under the OBC category.

The GR stated, "In accordance with the historical references contained in the Hyderabad gazetteer, a dedicated scrutiny process shall be conducted to verify documents and establish eligibility of persons from the Maratha community for Kunbi caste certificates. The committee shall ensure that every claim is assessed in a time-bound and transparent manner."

Jarange has been demanding that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the OBC (other backward class) category in the state. Classification of Marathas as Kunbis will make the former eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

The committee announced to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis will be a village-level mechanism.

The panel will include gram sevak, talathi (revenue official), and assistant agriculture officer as members. These officials will verify the documentary claims of applicants from the Maratha community and submit their findings to the competent authority, according to the GR.

"The intention of the government is to provide Kunbi caste certification to all Maratha claimants who can demonstrate their lineage through official documents, thereby enabling them to avail of reservation benefits lawfully," it said.

The GR directed that persons from the Maratha community who or whose ancestors held agricultural land prior to November 21, 1961, or earlier, must produce evidence such as old land records or extracts from relevant registers. Based on these records, the designated committee would conduct local enquiries and certify the claimants accordingly.

In July 2023, the government had amended the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, De-notified Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate Rules, 2012 to allow scrutiny of archival documents.

Subsequently, in July 2024, the government had issued another resolution directing various departments to make available old revenue and land records for the verification process.

Tuesday's GR builds upon those directives by laying down the structure of village-level committees to ease certification for the Maratha community.

The Hyderabad gazetteer or gazette refers to an order issued in 1918 by the then-Nizam government of Hyderabad, which included parts of present-day Marathwada region in central Maharashtra. The gazetteer classifies certain communities, including some Maratha community groups, in the erstwhile Hyderabad State as Kunbis, who have been included in the OBC category in Maharashtra.

Implement of the Hyderabad gazetteer will effectively grant Kunbi status to Marathas of the Marathwada region, making them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.