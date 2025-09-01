OBCs will hit streets if....: Maha minister Bhujbal on Maratha quota

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday warned of massive protests by members of OBC communities if any attempt is made to disturb their existing reservation for accommodating Marathas.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (left). Photograph: ANI Photo

Opposing the Other Backward Classes status for Marathas, the senior leader claimed that only 17 percent reservation is available for 374 communities in Maharashtra.

Citing government data, Bhujbal claimed that eight per cent of EWS quota beneficiaries are members of the Maratha community.

Bhujbal discussed the roadmap to safeguard the quota in a meeting attended by prominent OBC leaders, even as Maratha protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, stayed put in Mumbai for the quota demand.

"The agitation led by Jarange at Azad Maidan has lost its direction. The claim that Marathas and Kunbis are the same is foolishness. Even the high court had said so,” he said in a swipe at Jarange, who has been on hunger strike since August 29, demanding Kunbi status for Marathas.

Bhujbal stated that of the 27 percent reservation for OBCs, six per cent is allotted to nomadic tribes, 2 percent for the Gowari community, while other small portions are earmarked for different groups, leaving only 17 percent quota for 374 communities.

"I requested with folded hands. Marathas should not be included in the OBC category. We have no problem if they get the reservation without changing the OBC quota," he added.

Bhujbal argued that the Maratha community is not socially backward, a point noted by the court.

"The Centre has already enacted a law for the Economically Weaker Sections, providing 10 percent reservation for those who are economically weak but do not fall under OBC, Dalit, or Adivasi categories.

"As per government data, eight per cent of those benefiting from the EWS quota are Marathas," he said, claiming that the community had already gained substantial benefits under the existing system.

Bhujbal warned that any attempt to tamper with the existing OBC quota would spark massive protests.

"Lakhs from the OBC community will take to the streets if their share of the reservation is reduced. OBCs are already struggling to secure limited opportunities in government jobs and education, and further dilution would cause severe injustice," the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

The minister said he had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier in the day and apprised him of the concerns raised by OBC organisations.

"OBC organisations have made it clear that they will not allow their rights to be compromised," he said.

In recent months, Bhujbal has been one of the strongest voices opposing Jarange's agitation, arguing that granting Marathas the OBC status through Kunbi certificates or reclassification is neither legally tenable nor socially fair.