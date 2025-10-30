HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Political Activism Costs 7 Bihar Teachers Jobs

Political Activism Costs 7 Bihar Teachers Jobs

By M I KHAN
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 18:15 IST

x

Photograph: ANI Photo
 

At least seven teachers of the government run school in Bihar's Saran district were suspended for allegedly campaigning for different candidates contesting next month's assembly polls.

Action against the teachers were initiated on charges of violation of the model code of conduct.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Sameer has taken action against the teachers on the basis of evidence against them of violation of the model code of conduct.

"FIRs have been lodged against them and they have been suspended with immediate effect," a district education official said.

A departmental enquiry has also been instituted against the teachers.

According to officials, all seven school teachers suspended were found campaigning in favour of candidates in the fray or in favour of political parties and appealing for support and votes.

As per the guidelines a government employee or contractual employee violates a model code of conduct if he or she during an election campaign share the stage of political parties, involved in campaigning, posting sharing political posts on social media and appealing in favour of a candidate.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

M I KHAN
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'I Can't Marry Off My Daughter Because I Don't Have Money'
'I Can't Marry Off My Daughter Because I Don't Have Money'
Will Nitish Surprise Modi Or Vice Versa?
Will Nitish Surprise Modi Or Vice Versa?
Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'
Bihari Youth's Loudest Cry Is For 'Naukri'
'My Faith In Rahul Gandhi Has Been Broken'
'My Faith In Rahul Gandhi Has Been Broken'
'All I Want Is A Roof Of My Own'
'All I Want Is A Roof Of My Own'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries: The World's Biggest Butter/Ghee Lovers

webstory image 2

Oppo's Find X9 Series Launches Globally

webstory image 3

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

VIDEOS

Drone footage captures severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Month1:11

Drone footage captures severe waterlogging in Warangal...

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a Scenic Wonderland1:03

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a...

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans0:56

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO