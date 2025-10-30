Political Activism Costs 7 Bihar Teachers Jobs

Photograph: ANI Photo

At least seven teachers of the government run school in Bihar's Saran district were suspended for allegedly campaigning for different candidates contesting next month's assembly polls.

Action against the teachers were initiated on charges of violation of the model code of conduct.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Sameer has taken action against the teachers on the basis of evidence against them of violation of the model code of conduct.

"FIRs have been lodged against them and they have been suspended with immediate effect," a district education official said.

A departmental enquiry has also been instituted against the teachers.

According to officials, all seven school teachers suspended were found campaigning in favour of candidates in the fray or in favour of political parties and appealing for support and votes.

As per the guidelines a government employee or contractual employee violates a model code of conduct if he or she during an election campaign share the stage of political parties, involved in campaigning, posting sharing political posts on social media and appealing in favour of a candidate.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff