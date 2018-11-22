Holy day and holiday came together in J-K Governor's decision

November 22, 2018 13:45 IST

A day after dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said he acted in the state’s interest and according to its constitution.

IMAGE: Jammu-Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he would not allow a government of defections. Photograph: PTI Photo

A lot of horse trading was happening, Malik said, adding that he would not allow a government by defections.

“I acted according to the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and dissolved the state assembly in the state’s interest,” he told reporters.

The governor said he wanted polls to take place in the state and an elected government to function.

When asked about his decision to dissolve the assembly on Wednesday, Malik said, “I selected yesterday for the decision (dissolution of assembly) as it was holy day, it was Eid. Election Commission will decide when polls will be held.”

Reacting to Omar Abdullah’s statement about the fax not working at Raj Bhavan, the governor said, “Wednesday was Eid. Both National Conference’s Omar Abullah and Peoples Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti should know that offices are closed that day.

Jammu-Kashmir has been witnessing press conference after press conference ever since the governor abruptly dissolved the state assembly on Wednesday night after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress. This was followed by another bid from the two-member People’s Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

On Thursday morning, Omar Abdullah held a press conference during which he said, “This is for the first time that a fax machine didn’t work and became responsible for the death of democracy. This fax machine is a one-way fax, it has only outgoing and no incoming. This is a unique fax machine and investigation should be done on it.”

