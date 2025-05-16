HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes condemnation of Pahalgam attack

Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes condemnation of Pahalgam attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 16, 2025 09:50 IST

India on Thursday welcomed Kabul's firm rejection of attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan during a phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the first publicly acknowledged phone conversation, Jaishankar also 'deeply' appreciated Muttaqi's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

'Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports,' Jaishankar said, in an apparent reference to a report in a section of the Pakistani media that claimed India had 'hired' the Taliban to carry out a 'false flag' operation at Pahalgam.

 

'Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward,' he added.

The external affairs minister described the conversation as 'good'.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set-up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came over four months after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Muttaqi in Dubai.

An Afghan readout of Jaishankar-Muttaqi talks said both sides exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting trade, and advancing diplomatic engagement.

'Foreign Minister Muttaqi referred to India as a key regional country and highlighted the historic nature of Afghanistan-India relations, expressing optimism that these ties will grow stronger,' it said.

The acting Afghan foreign minister also reiterated Kabul's commitment to a 'balanced' foreign policy and the pursuit of constructive relations with all nations.

'In the conversation, Muttaqi requested facilitation in issuing visas for Afghan traders and patients, and called for the release and return of Afghan prisoners currently held in India,' it said.

Jaishankar echoed the view that India shares historic ties with Afghanistan and reaffirmed India's intention to continue its cooperation with the country, the readout mentioned.

'He underlined the importance of collaboration in political and economic spheres. Jaishankar also assured prompt attention to the issue of Afghan prisoners and pledged to streamline the visa process,' it said.

The two sides also emphasised on the development of the Chabahar Port, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
