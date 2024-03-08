Is India keen to revive ties with Taliban-controlled Afghanistan?

India's pointsperson on Afghanistan JP Singh met senior members of Afghan authorities in Kabul and the discussions focused on New Delhi's humanitarian assistance to Afghan people as well as the use of Chabahar port by Afghan traders.

IMAGE: Trucks carrying the next consignment of wheat being sent to Afghanistan as a humanitarian aid, leave the Attari-Wagah border, Punjab, July 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Singh, the joint secretary heading the division for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran in the ministry of external affairs, held talks with Taliban's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the delegation met senior members of Afghan authorities, former president Hamid Karzai, officials of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and members of the Afghan business community.

"The delegation held discussions on India's humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and also discussed use of Chabahar port by Afghan traders," he said.

An Afghan readout said Singh and Muttaqi discussed issues relating to security, trade and ways to counter narcotics issues.

Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, Muttaqi said that Kabul wants to strengthen political and economic relations with India, it said.

Muttaqi called for facilitating issuance of visas by India for Afghan businessmen, patients and students, the readout added.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" to its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.