News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaishankar meets families of 8 Indians detained in Qatar

Jaishankar meets families of 8 Indians detained in Qatar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 30, 2023 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the family members of eight Indian nationals who were handed down death sentence by a Qatari court, and conveyed to them that the government attaches "highest importance" to the case.

Jaishankar also told the family members that government will make all efforts to secure the release of the Indians.

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were on Thursday handed down death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance.

India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

 

"Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," he said.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options.

The charges were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Qatar gives death sentence to 8 Indian ex-Navy men
Qatar gives death sentence to 8 Indian ex-Navy men
How India is treating this Pakistani spy
How India is treating this Pakistani spy
Raj police nab suspected spy for sharing info with ISI
Raj police nab suspected spy for sharing info with ISI
Early birds' Q2 profit soars, top line a worry
Early birds' Q2 profit soars, top line a worry
Maratha quota activist Jarange refuses health check-up
Maratha quota activist Jarange refuses health check-up
Wipro CEO on deals pipeline and acquisition strategy
Wipro CEO on deals pipeline and acquisition strategy
'They killed my mum and dad'
'They killed my mum and dad'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Bring them back, Qatari detainees' kin urge govt

Bring them back, Qatari detainees' kin urge govt

Pak man who got Indian citizenship held for spying

Pak man who got Indian citizenship held for spying

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances