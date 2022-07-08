News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaishankar meets Blinken, Lavrov in Bali; talks focus on Ukraine, Afghanistan

Jaishankar meets Blinken, Lavrov in Bali; talks focus on Ukraine, Afghanistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 08, 2022 17:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov focusing on various issues including the Ukraine crisis and the situation in Afghanistan.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Bali, July 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The talks took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in the Indonesian city of Bali.

"Continued the conversation with @SecBlinken on global and regional issues, this time at Bali #G20FMM. Our relationship today allows us to approach a range of challenges with greater understanding and openness," Jaishankar tweeted.

 

The Ukraine crisis is believed to have figured in the talks.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Jaishankar held talks with Lavrov on pressing global issues including the crisis in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.

On the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Jaishankar tweeted, "Met FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of the Bali #G20FMM. Discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues including the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan."

The Jaishankar-Lavrov talks came a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone conversation the state of global energy and food markets in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

In the last few months, India has also increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers.

India's crude oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and now it makes up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas.

On Tuesday, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov said Russia appreciates India for not supporting attempts to isolate it in multilateral forums and that bilateral trade between the two countries is on an upswing.

India has also been in touch with several leading powers including Russia on the situation in Afghanistan.

Last month, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power last August following concerns over their security.

The reopening of the embassy came weeks after an Indian team led by JP Singh, the external affairs ministry's point person for Afghanistan, visited Kabul and met acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and some other members of the Taliban dispensation.

In the meeting, the Taliban side had assured the Indian team that adequate security will be provided if India sends its officials to the embassy in Kabul.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

The G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries, which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organisations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Russia accounts for most of India's arms imports
Russia accounts for most of India's arms imports
India aided Ukraine, understand their Russia ties: US
India aided Ukraine, understand their Russia ties: US
Russian oil offer: Will India violate US sanctions?
Russian oil offer: Will India violate US sanctions?
SEE: The Moment Abe Was Shot
SEE: The Moment Abe Was Shot
11 Congress MPs write to LS speaker against Rathore
11 Congress MPs write to LS speaker against Rathore
Ons Jabeur's Journey To Wimbledon Final
Ons Jabeur's Journey To Wimbledon Final
SC to decide 'future of Indian democracy': Uddhav
SC to decide 'future of Indian democracy': Uddhav
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Not one-sided': Russia praises India amid US pressure

'Not one-sided': Russia praises India amid US pressure

India-Russia relationship different, that's okay: US

India-Russia relationship different, that's okay: US

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances