Rediff.com  » News » Russia accounts for most of India's arms imports

Russia accounts for most of India's arms imports

By Ishaan Gera
February 26, 2022 14:40 IST
49.4 per cent of India's arms imports between 2016 and 2020 were from Russia.

IMAGE: India has signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems. Photograph: Reuters
 

On Thursday, as Russia declared an incursion into Ukraine, European countries and allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization announced they would impose more sanctions.

US President Joe Biden also threatened more sanctions against Russia in a televised address.

Although India's reliance on Russia has been declining, Russia still accounts for most of India's arms imports.

A Business Standard analysis of data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows 49.4 per cent of India's arms imports between 2016 and 2020 were from Russia, and 0.5 per cent were from Ukraine.

In the previous five years, between 2011 and 2015, Russia accounted for 69.6 per cent of India's total arms imports.

In 1996-2010, the share was 70 per cent.

However, India will remain shielded from any trade impact.

Russia accounts for only a negligible trade from India, both exports and imports.

Ishaan Gera
