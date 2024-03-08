News
Jaishankar hands over personal letter from Modi to Shinzo Abe's wife

Jaishankar hands over personal letter from Modi to Shinzo Abe's wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2024 10:19 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Akie Abe, the wife of Japan's late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and recalled the late premier's invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Akie Abe, the wife of Japan's late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo. Photograph: Kind courtesy @DrSJaishankar on X

Abe, 67, died on July 8, 2022, after being shot during an election campaign speech in Nara, Japan.

'On my visit to Tokyo this time, met with Mrs Akie Abe, wife of late PM Shinzo Abe. Recalled PM Shinzo Abe's invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations,' the minister said on platform X.

 

'Handed over a personal letter from PM Narendra Modi conveying his condolences on the recent passing away of Mrs Yoko Abe, mother of the late PM,' Jaishankar said.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, having held office from 2006 to 2007, and then again from 2012 to 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional note after Abe's death in 2022 hailed him as an outstanding leader of Japan.

Modi said with Abe's demise, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary and he has lost a dear friend.

Abe always gave 'top priority' to strengthening Japan's strategic ties with India and the late prime minister took landmark initiatives like signing the bilateral civil nuclear deal, a key trade agreement, and convinced New Delhi to join the Quad grouping.

Abe had also cleared hurdles for the India-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IJCEPA), signed on February 16, 2011, and entered into force on August 1, 2011.

The IJCEPA is one of the most comprehensive agreements India has concluded with other countries to date.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
