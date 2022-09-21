News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaishankar apprises Ukrainian PM of India's stand as Putin mobilises troops

Jaishankar apprises Ukrainian PM of India's stand as Putin mobilises troops

By Yoshita Singh
September 21, 2022 22:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the UN headquarters in New York and apprised him of India's principled position that emphasises cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue and diplomacy.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the UN headquarters in New York, September 21, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy S Jaishankar/Twitter

Jaishankar met the Ukrainian leader on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session in New York, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of some 300,000 reservists, saying the move was essential to protect Russia's sovereignty as the "West is seeking to weaken, divide and finally destroy this country."

 

"At the UN Headquarters this morning, called on Prime Minister of Ukraine @Denys_Shmyhal," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar said he apprised Prime Minister Shmyhal of "India's principled position that emphasises cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue and diplomacy."

The minister thanked "him for sharing his perspectives and assessment of the ongoing conflict. Discussed their consequences, including for food security, energy security and safety of nuclear facilities."

Jaishankar assured him that India would continue to provide humanitarian assistance.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Since early September, Ukraine forces have swiftly recaptured large swaths of land in Ukraine's Kharkiv region that Russian troops took over in early weeks of the war which began on February 24.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday disclosed that a total of 5,937 Russian troops have died during the military operation in Ukraine while fatalities on the Ukrainian side are ten times higher, with 61,207 Kiev troops killed.

It's the first time that Russia announced its losses during the military operation since late March when the casualties stood at 1,351.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh in United Nations
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ukraine Invasion: India's Dilemma
Ukraine Invasion: India's Dilemma
'Earlier they loved Indians. Now they hate Indians'
'Earlier they loved Indians. Now they hate Indians'
Ukraine crisis: India's a tightrope walk, say experts
Ukraine crisis: India's a tightrope walk, say experts
ED clean chit to Republic TV in TRP rigging case
ED clean chit to Republic TV in TRP rigging case
EWS quota eating field meant for open category: SC
EWS quota eating field meant for open category: SC
Uddhav dares BJP to defeat Shiv Sena in BMC polls
Uddhav dares BJP to defeat Shiv Sena in BMC polls
SC flays hate speech on TV debates, blames anchors
SC flays hate speech on TV debates, blames anchors
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukraine: 'India remained cold-blooded and rational'

Ukraine: 'India remained cold-blooded and rational'

'Ukraine situation will very likely worsen'

'Ukraine situation will very likely worsen'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances