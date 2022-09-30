News
Jaish Terrorists Killed In Baramulla

Jaish Terrorists Killed In Baramulla

By Rediff News Bureau
September 30, 2022 17:41 IST
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Encounters broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in Shopian and Baramulla districts in the early hours of Friday.

The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon-and-search operations in the Chitragam area of Shopian and the Yedipora area of Pattan in Baramulla.

The terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire in the Baramulla operation.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel in action near the house at Yedipora in the Pattan area of Baramulla district, where two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who were planning to attack an Indian Army Agniveer recruitment rally, were hiding. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Both the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in the firefight.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol the area after the incident.

 

IMAGE: Central Reserve Police Force jawans keeps a watch.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel make sure no other terrorists are lurking around.

 

IMAGE: Locals inspect the damaged house where the two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were slain, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Women weep near the damaged house. The two men were reported to be local Kashmiris.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'
'Black day for Kashmir and the nation'
Kharge, Tharoor, Tripathi in fray for Cong prez poll
Cong prez poll: G-23 leaders among 30 who back Kharge
SEE: India Has A New CDS!
Vyapam: Five get jail in 2013 cop recruitment scam
The War Against Coronavirus

