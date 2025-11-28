HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast probe reveals 2 more hideouts of Dr Ganaie

Delhi blast probe reveals 2 more hideouts of Dr Ganaie

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 28, 2025 00:38 IST

Delhi blast investigation revealed that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module linked to the November 10 terrorist incident, had two more hideouts near the Al Falah University.

IMAGE: Dr Muzammil Ganaie being brought to Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on November 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Besides renting hideouts in Fatehpur Taga and Dhauj in Faridabad, Muzammil had taken a house on rent from the former sarpanch of Khori Jamalpur village on the pretext of starting a Kashmiri fruit business, and a small room built on a farmer's land, police sources have said.

The accommodation, owned by Jumma Khan, has three bedrooms and a hall plus kitchen, and it was about 4 kilometres from Al-Falah University, where Muzammil worked and was picked up by the J&K police.

 

He stayed here between April and July on a monthly rent of Rs 8,000, said the sources.

The house was built above a plastic raw material factory, owned by Khan.

A team from the NIA recently took Muzammil to the village in connection with its Delhi blast probe.

NIA officers questioned Khan for several hours during their visit.

Sources said that Jumma, during questioning, revealed that Muzammil had told him that he wanted to start a Kashmiri fruit business here, and for this, he needed space.

But, after about three months, he vacated the house, claiming that it was too hot there.

Jumma clarified that he had no prior connection with Muzammil, and their first meeting took place at Al-Falah Hospital, where Jumma's nephew was undergoing cancer treatment.

"He had vacated my house after around three months. I never suspected that he was a terrorist", said Khan.

The NIA probe also revealed that Muzammil had stored a substantial amount of explosive material, for approximately 12 days, in a room built on a piece of land belonging to a farmer.

Later, he shifted the explosive material to a room in the house of cleric Ishtiyak in Fatehpur Taga village.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
