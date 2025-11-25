Eloping Pak couple crosses border, caught by BSF in Gujarat

A Pakistani man and his girlfriend eloped from their homes and made an arduous journey on foot to the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, only to be detained by the security forces.

IMAGE: BSF women personnel conduct patrolling along the border in Gujarat, November 22, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy BSF/Gujarat on X

According to the police, personnel from the Border Security Force detained Popat (24) and Gauri (20) after they crossed the international border on Monday.

Popat and Gauri had fled their village in Pakistan, 8 km away from the International Border, on Sunday night, and covered the distance on foot, an official from the Balasar police station said.

BSF personnel patrolling near pillar number 1016 detained the duo, he said.

During questioning, the couple revealed that they had eloped as their families were against their marriage, the official said.

The concerned agencies will carry out further investigation, and an FIR is yet to be registered, he said.

According to the police, this is the second such incident in two months. Earlier, two people were similarly detained at the border on October 8.