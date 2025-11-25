HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Eloping Pak couple crosses border, caught by BSF in Gujarat

Eloping Pak couple crosses border, caught by BSF in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 25, 2025 17:26 IST

x

A Pakistani man and his girlfriend eloped from their homes and made an arduous journey on foot to the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, only to be detained by the security forces.

IMAGE: BSF women personnel conduct patrolling along the border in Gujarat, November 22, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy BSF/Gujarat on X

According to the police, personnel from the Border Security Force detained Popat (24) and Gauri (20) after they crossed the international border on Monday.

Popat and Gauri had fled their village in Pakistan, 8 km away from the International Border, on Sunday night, and covered the distance on foot, an official from the Balasar police station said.

 

BSF personnel patrolling near pillar number 1016 detained the duo, he said.

During questioning, the couple revealed that they had eloped as their families were against their marriage, the official said.

The concerned agencies will carry out further investigation, and an FIR is yet to be registered, he said.

According to the police, this is the second such incident in two months. Earlier, two people were similarly detained at the border on October 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Pak woman crosses border to marry Indian fiance
SEE: Pak woman crosses border to marry Indian fiance
'India is my home, don't want to go back to Pakistan'
'India is my home, don't want to go back to Pakistan'
Indian woman trying to return to husband in Pak stopped
Indian woman trying to return to husband in Pak stopped
After 10-year wait, Geeta, stuck in Pakistan, will return home today
After 10-year wait, Geeta, stuck in Pakistan, will return home today
HC orders return of woman deported after Pahalgam attack
HC orders return of woman deported after Pahalgam attack

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Recipe: Mushroom Spinach Omelette

webstory image 2

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 3

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir before historic flag hoisting at Ram Janmabhoomi2:21

PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir before...

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN Youth Event says Trailer Tha Picture Baaki Hai3:00

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN...

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement prevails among the devotees who have come to Ayodhya, expressing their happiness, they said this 3:25

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO