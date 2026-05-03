Man Granted Divorce Due To Wife's Social Media Conduct

A family court in Jaipur has granted a divorce, citing mental cruelty due to the wife's social media behaviour and conduct during the marriage, highlighting the impact of online actions on marital relationships.

Key Points Jaipur family court grants divorce based on wife's social media conduct.

Court deems sharing photos with another man on social media as mental cruelty.

Abusive language and pressure to live separately from parents considered mental harassment.

Mutual respect and dignity are essential in marital relationships, court notes.

Wife's declaration of being unmarried on job application also factored into the decision.

A family court here has granted a divorce to a man on the grounds of mental cruelty from his wife, including her conduct on social media and her behaviour during the marriage.

Social Media Conduct as Mental Cruelty

According to the husband's counsel, D S Shekhawat, the petitioner sought divorce alleging mental cruelty, claiming that his wife's actions had hurt his dignity and social standing.

The court observed that sharing photographs with another man on social media in a manner that goes beyond normal relations can amount to mental cruelty towards the husband.

Court's Observations on Marital Relationships

"The court noted that content shared on social media has a public impact and individuals must act responsibly. It also took into account allegations that the wife used abusive language and pressured the husband to live separately from his parents, observing that such conduct could amount to mental harassment," he said.

The court observed that mutual respect and dignity are essential in marital relationships, and repeated disrespectful behaviour can be treated as cruelty.

The Divorce Order

In an order passed on April 17, the court said that such conduct of maintaining relations with another man, whether a relative or a friend, beyond normal limits and displaying them on social media in this manner, is not only harmful to marital relations but also falls within the category of cruelty.

"It can be treated as matrimonial misconduct and an act amounting to insult to the marital relationship," the court observed.

"The wife also admitted appearing for a patwari examination by declaring herself unmarried, indicating that she filled job application forms showing her status as unmarried, thereby not acknowledging the husband, as alleged by him," the court said.

The couple was married in 2015.