Jacqueline Fernandez appears in court in Rs 200 cr fraud case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday arrived at the Patiala House court in the national capital in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On November 30, the Delhi police had arrested Mumbai-based Pinky Irani, said to be a close aide of Chandrashekhar and who introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to the Delhi police’s economic offences wing, Pinky Irani used to portray him (Sukesh) as a business tycoon and was instrumental in facilitating several Bollywood personalities’ contact with Sukesh.

The Delhi police had recorded the statement of Jacqueline Fernandez in court under Section 164 after she said she wanted to give some important information in the Rs 200 crore fraud case.

The EOW filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused, including Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his Wife Leena Maria Paul and others in 2021. The chargesheet was filed under various sections of the IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Leena, Sukesh and others used the hawala route, creating shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

The EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

Investigations revealed that Chandrasekar duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh of several crores of rupees. The women claimed that they paid crores of rupees to him to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety, after he posed as an officer from the Union law ministry.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi police in September last year.