J-K is incomplete without PoK: Rajnath

J-K is incomplete without PoK: Rajnath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 14, 2025 17:56 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lauded Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his efforts to reduce the distance between hearts of people of J-K and Delhi, and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party government treats Delhi and Kashmir equally.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Singh was addressing the ninth armed forces veterans' day rally at the Tanda Artillery brigade in Akhnoor sector near here.

Kashmir was treated differently (by previous governments) in the past as a result our brothers and sisters in the region could not get connected with Delhi as it should have been. I do not want to go into the past as our government's biggest achievement is that we have been working to bridge dil ki duri' (distance between hearts) between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

 

I congratulate Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for taking the right steps to help overcome the little bit of gap (which is still there), the defence minister said.

The defence minister slammed Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq for his remarks against India, and said that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK.

He also extended Makar Sankranti and New Year greetings to the veterans, and said their presence in Akhnoor demonstrates that we are treating Akhnoor or for that matter Kashmir the same way as Delhi in our hearts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
