NIA court issues warrants against 23 terrorists hiding in Pak

NIA court issues warrants against 23 terrorists hiding in Pak

Source: PTI
April 26, 2023 17:37 IST
A special NIA court has issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists operating from across the border after exfiltrating from their home district of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

This was the second time that the special NIA court, Jammu, has issued non-bailable warrants against the terrorists hiding in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the request of the police since March.

Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.

”Thirty-six individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining terrorism over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them to bring them to book,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, said.

 

He said while a special NIA court issued non-bailable warrants against 13 of them on March 1, a fresh non-bailable warrant was issued against the rest of the 23 terrorists on Tuesday.

”We want to arrest all of them and are approaching Interpol so that a Red Corner notice is issued. The process has already been initiated and we are sure to arrange their presence in the court of law,” the officer said.

He said the fresh non-bailable warrants have been issued in a case registered at police station Chatroo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The SSP said Chief Investigation Officer, DSP Vishal Sharma approached the Special NIA Court for issuance of the warrants against the accused for their active involvement in terror activities and creating unrest in Chenab valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

”They (terrorists hiding in Pakistan) mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J-K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India,” he said.

He expressed hope that Pakistan will cooperate in the arrest and deportation of the terrorists.

”Pakistan is duty bound to extend their cooperation in accordance with international law. We are involving the Interpol to ensure the arrest of the absconders. If Pakistan fails to cooperate, it will get exposed,” the officer said.

Poswal said various revenue teams have also been formed to identify the properties of the terrorists for attachment as per the law.

Source: PTI
 
