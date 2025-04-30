J-K cop shifted for deportation to Pak despite court relief

A police personnel and his eight siblings, including five sisters, were shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab for their deportation to Pakistan on Wednesday, despite the high court admitting their plea against the step and granting them temporary relief.

IMAGE: A woman cries while leaving for Pakistan as a BSF official gestures, at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on April 29, 2025. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The nine members of the extended family were among the more than two dozen people, mostly from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who were served deportation notices by authorities in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts.

In the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead, the Centre announced a slew of measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading diplomatic relations with Islamabad and ordering all Pakistanis on short-term visas to leave India by April 27 or face action.

The Pakistani nationals, many of whom were living in the Jammu region for decades, were taken in buses to Punjab, where they will be handed over to Pakistani authorities on Wednesday.

The police personnel, Ifthkar Ali (45), and his eight siblings including five sisters aged between 42 and 56 years got a respite when the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh admitted their petition claiming that they are not Pakistani nationals and have been living in Salwah village for generations.

"(The) petitioners be not asked or forced to leave the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This direction is, however, subject to objections from the other side," Justice Rahul Bharti said in an order after hearing the plea of Ali, who has served in the police department for the last 27 years and is currently posted at the Katra base camp of the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Admitting their petition, supported by revenue records to prima facie establish that they are bona fide residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the judge asked government lawyers to submit a detailed report within two weeks and listed the case for the next hearing on May 20.

The court also directed the Poonch deputy commissioner to furnish an affidavit with respect to the status of property holding, if any, by the petitioners.

However, the nine siblings were taken from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to Punjab, where they stayed overnight for their subsequent deportation to Pakistan through the Attari border.

"We received the copy of the court order on Wednesday morning and immediately took up the matter with the Poonch district administration.... To our surprise, neither civil nor police officers are taking the responsibility to implement the court order," socio-political activist Safeer Choudhary said.

Choudhary, who along with the relatives including the wife and two minor children of Ali, staged a protest outside the Press Club here, appealed for the intervention of the home minister and lieutenant governor to provide 'justice to the family'.

"They are residents of Poonch, with Ali serving the police department for nearly three decades. Ali's father went to PoK in 1965 but returned in 1983 and is buried in his ancestral graveyard. They have more than 175 kanals of land according to revenue records and also possess all the documents," he said.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at their house in Mendhar, with their spouses and children making passionate appeals to the government to stop their deportation.

"We have no relatives in Pakistan. Where will they stay there?" Mohammad Farooq asked.

Ali's wife said her husband was born in Mendhar and it is grave injustice to him and his children if their father is deported to a country that he does not belong to.

"What will my children do without their father?" she asked, adding, "We regret the loss of innocent lives in terror attacks but do not take revenge on us as we have done no wrong. In fact, my husband is part of the police force that is fighting against terrorism."

Similar heart-wrenching scenes unfolded in Rajouri district, where two aged sisters -- Zameer Fatima and Sageer Fatima -- were among the four people taken to Punjab for deportation.

The sisters, who were hardly able to walk on their own, have been living with their families in the Sharda Sharief area for 43 years. They raised their families after getting married to two cousin brothers.

"This is nothing short of mourning in our family. They are frail and afflicted with various ailments and who is there to take care of them?" Fareed Hussain asked, requesting the government with 'folded hands' to spare them from deportation.

Sageer Fatima said, "I returned to Rajouri in 1983 along with my mother and sister. My mother died here. My children and grandchildren are all here and it is grave injustice to separate me from them."