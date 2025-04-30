HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
National Security Advisory Board revamped: Ex-R&AW chief appointed head

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 30, 2025 14:20 IST

The Union government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and chiefs of all the Armed Forces, New Delhi, April 29, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Alok Joshi, a former Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has been appointed as the head of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB). Six more members have also been inducted into the board.

The members include Former Western Air Commander Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General A.K. Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna, all retired military officers. Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh are the two retired members of the Indian Police Service. B Venkatesh Varma is a retired IFS officer in the seven-member board.

 

The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understood to have reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid speculations about India's possible response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The CCS took place a day after Modi held a meeting with the top defence brass on the Pahalgam attack.

It was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, people familiar with the matter said.

In the meeting on Tuesday, Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources said.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services.

Modi affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, the sources said.

With inputs from PTI

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
