J-K clamps down on Ramzan donations in Kishtwar amid fund misuse concerns

To ensure transparency and prevent misuse, Kishtwar administration has implemented strict regulations for Ramzan donations, requiring registration and prohibiting coercive fundraising tactics

Key Points The order mandates registration and prior intimation for all individuals and organizations collecting donations in Kishtwar during Ramzan.

Fundraising entities must maintain detailed records of collections and expenditures to ensure transparency.

Coercive tactics and obstruction of public pathways for donation collection are strictly prohibited.

A vigilance helpline has been established to report fraudulent solicitation or harassment related to Ramzan donations in Kishtwar.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday issued an order regulating the collection of donations during the holy month of Ramzan, citing concerns over unauthorized fundraising activities.

Kishtwar district magistrate Pankaj Kumar Sharma said it is the statutory obligation of the administration to ensure that public contributions intended for relief, welfare or religious purposes are not misappropriated, laundered or diverted for extraneous or subversive activities.

There has been a tendency of unauthorized collection of donations by certain individuals and organizations during Ramzan, necessitating immediate regulatory intervention, Sharma said in the order.

"While the tradition of Zakat and Sadaqah (charitable giving) is an integral and sacred facet of the religious and social fabric during Ramadan, any act of artifice, misrepresentation, or fraudulent solicitation of funds not only desecrates the sanctity of the Holy Month but also exploits the altruism of the public," the DM said.

He said regulatory oversight is essential to safeguard transparency and maintain public trust.

Invoking powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the DM laid down specific guidelines for compliance.

According to the order, no individual, NGO, trust, society or committee shall undertake donation collection within the territorial jurisdiction of Kishtwar district without valid registration under relevant laws and prior intimation to the executive officer, Waqf board unit Kishtwar or the president, Majlis Shura Committee Kishtwar, wherever applicable.

All fundraising entities have been directed to maintain proper records of collections and expenditures. Any solicitor found without authenticated copies of registration and authorization documents shall be treated as unauthorized, it said.

The order strictly prohibits coercive tactics, harassment of commuters or obstruction of public pathways for donation collection.

Sub-registrars have been asked to publish within five days a list of registered charitable trusts operating in the district to guide the general public.

A dedicated vigilance helpline has been activated for reporting instances of fraudulent solicitation or harassment.

The senior superintendent of police, along with sub-divisional magistrates and tehsildars, has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order in letter and spirit.

The directive has come into immediate effect and shall remain operative throughout the holy month of Ramzan, the order said, adding any violation shall invite action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws.