J-K border village girl to lead all-male CRPF contingent on R-Day

Just a few kilometres from the Line of Control, the people of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly looking forward to celebrating a special achievement this Republic Day as Simran Bala, who belongs to a border village in the district, will lead an all-male CRPF contingent on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, January 13, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

The 26-year-old Central Reserve Police Force assistant commandant is the first female from the district to join the country's largest paramilitary force in the officer rank.

Her family described the moment as one of immense pride, saying Bala's achievement has brought honour not only to their household but to the entire district and is an inspiration to the youths in border areas, especially girls.

"Her journey from the border village of Nowshera to Kartavya Path has been challenging, but she has made us all proud," her sister Shail Bala said.

Relatives and well-wishers in her village in the Nowshera sector have been visiting the family to congratulate them, sharing in the excitement ahead of the historic parade.

While there have been instances when women CRPF officers commanded various Republic Day contingents, this is the first time that a lady officer will command a party of more than 140 male personnel during the annual national event.

Simran Bala's parents and family members are eagerly waiting to see her lead the CRPF contingent, calling it a moment they always hoped for but never thought would come true.

This is a proud day for me as a parent. Bala's achievement is the result of her hard work and dedication. Living near the border did not stop her; she worked day and night to achieve her goal," Bala's father Vinod Chowdhary told PTI.

He said her journey stands as an inspiration for youth, proving that perseverance and hard work never go in vain.

He said the family extended full support to Bala, constantly motivating and encouraging her.

"She represents the third generation in the family to serve the nation by joining a uniformed force, and her achievement would inspire others to follow the same path."

Bala's mother, Srishta Devi, said she is extremely happy with her daughter's achievements.

"I want to tell all parents to support their daughters. Initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are showing results, and daughters are moving ahead in every field -- they just need encouragement and support," she said.

She said relatives and neighbours have been visiting the family, sharing in the happiness and expressing pride over the achievement.

"From childhood, she has been dedicated, focused and hardworking, with a calm and composed personality.

"She is a big motivation and inspiration for girls, and she always says that she may be the first, but she will not be the last, encouraging many other girls to move forward," her sister Shail Bala said.

Simarn Bala's uncle Shanti Bhushan, a retired soldier, said her parents deserve full credit for their support, guidance and constant motivation, which inspired her to serve the nation.

"It is a proud moment when girls bring glory to the village, family and the country. Service to the nation is supreme. Nowshera, being a border area, has seen significant improvement in education, and with hard work and dedication, girls are moving ahead.

"Initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao have encouraged daughters to contribute in every field -- be it the battlefield or sports -- making the nation proud," he said.