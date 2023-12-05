News
Rediff.com  » News » It's official, Revanth Reddy to be Telangana CM

It's official, Revanth Reddy to be Telangana CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 05, 2023 20:17 IST
Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy will be the new chief minister of the state.

IMAGE: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy celebrates with party supporters, at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on December 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Announcing the decision at the party headquarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal said the swearing-in will take place on December 7 in Hyderabad.

"After considering the report of observers and after discussion with senior leaders, the Congress president has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Telangana," he said.

 

Revanth Reddy was the frontrunner for the top post in the state after the party staged a stupendous victory in assembly elections by winning 64 seats in Telangana, upstaging the Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

Venugopal said the Congress Legislature Party in Telangana had unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to take a decision to appoint the CLP leader in its meeting earlier.

He said the party had appointed four observers including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Deepa Dasmunshi, Ajoy Kumar and K J George, besides AICC general secretary in-charge Manikrao Thakre.

Shivakumar and Thakre were present as Venugopal announced the party high command's decision on Telangana.

He did not answer queries on how many ministers would be sworn in and whether there would be any deputy chief ministers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
