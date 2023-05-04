News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » It's not All India Radio anymore but Akashvani: Prasar Bharti makes it official

It's not All India Radio anymore but Akashvani: Prasar Bharti makes it official

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 04, 2023 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharti has decided to drop references to its radio service as 'All India Radio' and substitute it with 'Akashvani', as mentioned in the law.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Courtesy AIR/Twitter

An internal order issued by Akashvani director general Vasudha Gupta on Wednesday seeks "compliance with immediate effect" to the statutory provision which had replaced the name of AIR (All India Radio) to Akashvani.

 

"This is a very old decision of the government which was not operationalised earlier. We are now operationalising it," Gaurav Dwivedi, chief executive officer, Prasar Bharati said.

The Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, mentions that 'Akashvani' means the offices, stations and other establishments, by whatever name called, which, immediately before the appointed day, formed part of or were under the director-general, All India Radio of the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.

The Prasar Bharati Act came into force on November 15, 1997.

"The aforesaid statutory provision which has replaced the name AIR to the 'Akashvani' may be brought to the notice of all so that names and titles get in tune with the provisions of the Prasar Bharati Act of 1990 passed by the Parliament," the internal order said.

All India Radio was referred to as 'Akashvani' by renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore in a poem he had written for the inauguration of the Calcutta shortwave service in 1939.

The Prasar Bharati website states that a private radio station named Akashvani Mysore was set up on September 10, 1935.

Akashvani's home service comprises 470 broadcasting centres located across the country and broadcasts in 23 languages and 179 dialects, covering 92 per cent of the country's area and 99.19 per cent of the total population.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why All India Radio couldn't announce Indira Gandhi's death till 6pm
Why All India Radio couldn't announce Indira Gandhi's death till 6pm
Why readymade news on FM radio is a bad idea
Why readymade news on FM radio is a bad idea
Declassified files reveal Netaji wanted to speak over radio
Declassified files reveal Netaji wanted to speak over radio
Cong seeks sacking of WFI chief, Rahul slams PM
Cong seeks sacking of WFI chief, Rahul slams PM
IPL: Can Rajasthan throw GT off their perch?
IPL: Can Rajasthan throw GT off their perch?
Sharad Pawar Has Bought Time
Sharad Pawar Has Bought Time
10 Classic Malayalam Films On OTT
10 Classic Malayalam Films On OTT
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi riots: Prasar Bharati CEO rejects BBC invite

Delhi riots: Prasar Bharati CEO rejects BBC invite

Ex-MyGovIndia chief Dwivedi to head Prasar Bharati

Ex-MyGovIndia chief Dwivedi to head Prasar Bharati

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances