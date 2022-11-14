Former MyGovIndia chief Gaurav Dwivedi is new Prasar Bharati CEO

Senior IAS officer and former MyGovIndia chief Gaurav Dwivedi was on Monday appointed the Chief Executive Officer of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

A 1995-batch officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Dwivedi will have a five-year tenure from the date he assumes charge.

Currently, he is posted as Principal Secretary, Commercial Tax, in the Chhattisgarh government.

"The President of India has today appointed, after due recommendation by the Selection Committee, Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, as Executive Member (Chief Executive Officer) in Prasar Bharati for a period of five years from his assumption of charge," a statement from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.

Earlier, Dwivedi was the CEO of MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the government, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

Dwivedi was instrumental in organising the 閃yGov Town Hall' in 2016 to mark the two years of the Modi government.

Modi had been asked questions from the audience on a range of subjects such as tourism, foreign policy, urban affairs, and agriculture, among others.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Dwivedi did his schooling from Apeejay School, Noida and his graduation in zoology from the Delhi University.

He did his Master in Business Administration from the London School of Economics & Political Science.

Dwivedi started his administrative career as an assistant collector in Kerala before joining Chhattisgarh government.

He succeeds Mayank Agrawal, the Director General of Doordarshan who holds additional charge as Prasar Bharati CEO.

Agrawal was given additional charge of Prasar Bharati in June this year after Shashi Shekhar Vempati completed his five-year tenure as the CEO of the public broadcaster.

Dwivedi has also been a faculty member at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie and is a recipient of the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Administration.

Prasar Bharati is a statutory autonomous body set up by an Act of Parliament and comprises the Doordarshan Television Network and Akashvani All India Radio, which were earlier units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.