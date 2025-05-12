HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'It's not a word but...': Newborn girls named 'Sindoor' in UP

'It's not a word but...': Newborn girls named 'Sindoor' in UP

May 12, 2025 15:31 IST

Inspired by Operation Sindoor, India's military action against Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack last month, 17 newborn girls in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar have been named Sindoor by their families.

IMAGE: Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. Photograph: Inian Army

"As many as 17 newborn girls born in a span of two days -- on May 10 and 11 -- in Kushinagar Medical College have been named Sindoor by their family members," Principal Dr RK Shahi said on Monday.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

 

Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under the moniker Operation Sindoor.

Hailing Indian armed forces for "giving a befitting reply to Pakistan", Kushinagar resident Archana Shahi who recently gave birth to a baby girl, said she named her daughter after the military operation.

"Following the Pahalgam attack, the lives of a number of married women were ruined when they lost their husbands. Indian Army carried out Operation Sindoor in response to that. We are proud of this. Now, Sindoor is not a word but an emotion. So we have decided to name our daughter Sindoor," Archana said.

Her husband Ajit Shahi echoed the sentiments. "Archana and I had thought of the name even before our daughter was born. This word is an inspiration for us," he said.

Madan Gupta from Padrauna said ever since India avenged the killing of the 26 innocent people, his daughter-in-law Kajal Gupta wanted to name her newborn Sindoor.

"That way, we will not only remember this operation but also celebrate this day," Gupta told PTI.

Vyasmuni from Bhathahi Babu village has taken a similar decision, saying that it would instil courage in his daughter.

"When my daughter grows up, she will understand the true meaning of this word and present herself as a dutiful woman for Mother India," he said.

Priyanka Devi from Padrauna has also joined others and decided to name her daughter after India's military action, the Kushinagar Medical College principal said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
