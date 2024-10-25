News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » It's Milind Deora versus Aaditya Thackeray in Worli

It's Milind Deora versus Aaditya Thackeray in Worli

Source: ANI
October 25, 2024 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has nominated Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora from Worli for the upcoming assembly elections.

This decision comes a day after Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), submitted his nomination for the same constituency.

Milind Deora, a three-time MP from South Mumbai, has previously been tasked with overseeing the Worli constituency during the Lok Sabha elections.

Although Worli is traditionally Aditya Thackeray's stronghold, the UBT managed only a narrow lead of 6,500 votes.

 

Both Deora and Thackeray will face competition from Sandeep Deshpande of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

On Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray officially filed his nomination for the Worli assembly seat. Speaking to ANI beforehand, he expressed confidence in winning the elections.

“I am very confident that the people will bless me because we are about to form a government in Maharashtra for sure. The atmosphere is positive, and I can feel the love from the people,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant echoed this sentiment, asserting that Aaditya Thackeray’s name is well-known across Maharashtra and beyond. “The work he has done has earned him admiration from all corners and he holds a special place in the hearts of the people,” Sawant remarked.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming elections for 288 assembly seats in the state. The ruling Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are set for November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Aaditya dares Shinde to contest election against him
Aaditya dares Shinde to contest election against him
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
'Marathi manoos are not solidly with Shinde'
'Marathi manoos are not solidly with Shinde'
'Kill Salman': Rs 10 lakh bounty on Bishnoi's brother
'Kill Salman': Rs 10 lakh bounty on Bishnoi's brother
From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia humiliated
From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia humiliated
Recipe: Vidhya's Bhang Ki Chutney
Recipe: Vidhya's Bhang Ki Chutney
Has Alia Done Botox? She Clarifies
Has Alia Done Botox? She Clarifies
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Left Congress and joined Sena because...: Milind Deora

Left Congress and joined Sena because...: Milind Deora

Cong abuses bizmen now, but 30 yrs ago ...: Deora

Cong abuses bizmen now, but 30 yrs ago ...: Deora

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances