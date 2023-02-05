Aaditya Thackeray dares Shinde to contest election against him

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has challenged "unconstitutional" Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest election against him in the Worli assembly seat in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai. Photograph: @AUThackeray/Twitter

Speaking at a party program on Friday, Thackeray, MLA from Worli, also dared other Sena MLAs and MPs who rebelled against his father Uddhav Thackeray to resign and face the voters afresh.

"I have challenged this unconstitutional chief minister that I would resign as MLA from Worli and you contest election against me. Let me see how you win from Worli," Aaditya said.

"I am also challenging these 13 turncoat MPs and 40 MLAs to resign and contest elections again and see if they can get elected," he added.

Shinde became chief minister after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022.