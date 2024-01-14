News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong abuses industrialists now, but 30 yrs ago ...: Deora targets Rahul

Cong abuses industrialists now, but 30 yrs ago ...: Deora targets Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 14, 2024 21:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Milind Deora on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Congress leadership after joining Shiv Sena, saying his parent party is not the same as it used to be when Manmohan Singh had launched economic reforms but it is now abusing industrialists, businessmen and calling them anti-nationals.

IMAGE: Former Congress leader Milind Deora with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence, in Mumbai, January 14, 2023. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

Addressing a gathering at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, Deora said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have a vision for developing the country.

 

He also hailed Shinde as the "most accessible" chief minister.

"It is not easy to make a decision to quit Congress with whom the Deora family has been associated for 55 years. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requires good people. It is the opinion of Shinde and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde that I can represent his vision and I am thankful to them for trusting me."

"I want to tell one thing, I was loyal to Congress when it was going through a difficult phase. I joined Congress in 2004. If Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had focused on the constructive suggestions and merit, we would not be sitting here," he said pointing at Shinde, whose rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray split Shiv Sena in June 2022.

Deora, a former Union minister, said, "When Manmohan Singh was the finance minister 30 years ago, the Congress party ushered in economic reforms, but now it is abusing industrialists and businessmen, and calling them anti-nationals".

Though Deora didn't name any Congress leader, he was apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi who often criticises the Adani Group.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Timing determined by PM: Cong on Deora's resignation
Timing determined by PM: Cong on Deora's resignation
Milind Deora rejects speculation about quitting Cong
Milind Deora rejects speculation about quitting Cong
'Cong fighting with bows and arrows...'
'Cong fighting with bows and arrows...'
India women beat NZ to keep Paris Olympics hopes alive
India women beat NZ to keep Paris Olympics hopes alive
2nd T20 PIX: It's raining sixes in Indore!
2nd T20 PIX: It's raining sixes in Indore!
Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by Mar 15
Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by Mar 15
PIX: Ngetich breaks 10 km world record by 28 seconds
PIX: Ngetich breaks 10 km world record by 28 seconds
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Deora ends '55-yr ties' with Cong, joins Shinde Sena

Deora ends '55-yr ties' with Cong, joins Shinde Sena

Milind Deora's exit: Can Congress stem exodus trend?

Milind Deora's exit: Can Congress stem exodus trend?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances