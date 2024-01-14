Cong abuses industrialists now, but 30 yrs ago ...: Deora targets Rahul

Milind Deora on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Congress leadership after joining Shiv Sena, saying his parent party is not the same as it used to be when Manmohan Singh had launched economic reforms but it is now abusing industrialists, businessmen and calling them anti-nationals.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Former Congress leader Milind Deora with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence, in Mumbai, January 14, 2023.

Addressing a gathering at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, Deora said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have a vision for developing the country.

He also hailed Shinde as the "most accessible" chief minister.

"It is not easy to make a decision to quit Congress with whom the Deora family has been associated for 55 years. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requires good people. It is the opinion of Shinde and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde that I can represent his vision and I am thankful to them for trusting me."

"I want to tell one thing, I was loyal to Congress when it was going through a difficult phase. I joined Congress in 2004. If Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had focused on the constructive suggestions and merit, we would not be sitting here," he said pointing at Shinde, whose rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray split Shiv Sena in June 2022.

Deora, a former Union minister, said, "When Manmohan Singh was the finance minister 30 years ago, the Congress party ushered in economic reforms, but now it is abusing industrialists and businessmen, and calling them anti-nationals".

Though Deora didn't name any Congress leader, he was apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi who often criticises the Adani Group.