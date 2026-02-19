India joins global condemnation of Israeli actions in West Bank

India has joined a global coalition in condemning Israel's unilateral expansion in the West Bank, underscoring its commitment to a two-state solution and international law

India has joined over 100 countries and global organisations in condemning Israel's "unilateral" decisions and measures aimed at expanding its "unlawful presence" in the West Bank.

A statement was issued by the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN on Wednesday on behalf of the 100 countries and organisations "condemning Israel's unilateral measures and rejecting annexation."

According to the statement, the signatories "strongly condemn unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel's unlawful presence in the West Bank."

"Such decisions are contrary to Israel's obligations under international law and must be immediately reversed. We underline in this regard our strong opposition to any form of annexation," it said.

Earlier, 85 nations had condemned Israel's unilateral measures and policies in the occupied West Bank through the statement issued on February 17. India was not among these initial nations that had jointly issued the statement.

Later, New Delhi added its name to the joint statement that had over 100 nations and organisations.

The statement said the countries reiterated "our rejection of all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem."

"Such measures violate international law, undermine the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region, run counter to the Comprehensive Plan, and jeopardise the prospect of reaching a peace agreement ending the conflict," it said.

The countries reiterated that a just and lasting peace based on relevant United Nations resolutions, the Madrid terms of reference, including the principle of land for peace, and the Arab Peace Initiative, ending the Israeli occupation and implementing the two-State solution, remains the only path to ensure security and stability in the region.

'Sheer hypocrisy': Cong slams govt for joining 'late'

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the government over India reportedly joining "late" the list of countries criticising Israel for its unilateral measures on the West Bank, saying this is "sheer hypocrisy" and "cynicism" since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be soon going to Israel.

India reportedly added its name to the list of countries criticising Israel for its unilateral measures on the West Bank. India had not joined the original group of 85 countries that announced the statement on February 17, 2026.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "On Tuesday, Feb 17th 2026, 85 countries issued a collective statement at the UN deeply critical of Israel's continuing unilateral actions that are displacing and dispossessing thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank."

India was not among these 85 countries, even though it was amongst the earliest to recognise the state of Palestine on November 18, 1988, he said.

"It took India 24 hours to join this list of 85 countries. This is sheer hypocrisy and cynicism since the PM will be going to Israel early next week. If he is really serious -- which of course he is not -- he should call out his good friend Mr.

Netanyahu, and publicly express India's grave concern at what Israel is executing in the occupied West Bank," Ramesh said.

Modi will travel to Israel on a two-day visit from February 25, sources said.

The Congress had earlier this week taken a swipe at the Centre after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first broke news of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel, saying India is hearing about its own government's actions from foreign leaders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first broke news of Modi's visit while addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations on February 15. "Parliament address on the anvil. Who's coming here next week? Narendra Modi," Netanyahu told the gathering.

In a post on X, Ramesh had said, "India hears of the halt to Operation Sindoor first from the US Secretary of State. India hears of the India-US trade deal first from the US President."

"Just now India has heard of Prime Minister Modi's dates for his visit to Israel first from Mr. Netanyahu - who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and is now dispossessing and displacing more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank," the Congress leader had said.

India has consistently supported a sovereign, independent, viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, within secure and recognised borders, which is at the heart of any lasting solution.

India was the first non-Arab country to recognise the state of Palestine in 1988.