India attends Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza meeting as observer

IMAGE: A view of Gaza after an Israeli bombing. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points The US has committed USD 10 billion to the Board of Peace for the redevelopment of the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to join the board, which was announced under the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The Board of Peace is perceived as a potential rival to the United Nations.

India on Thursday attended the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza as an "observer" country.

According to a list of attendees at the meeting held at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, India was represented by Charge d'affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC Namgya Khampa.

India has not joined the Board of Peace, which has been set up by Trump for the redevelopment of the Gaza Strip.

Trump announced that the US will commit USD 10 billion to the Board, whose members include 27 nations such as Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the numerous global leaders that the US President had invited to join the board that was announced under the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

India was among the countries not present at a January 22 ceremony in Davos where Trump unveiled the Board of Peace that seeks to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve other global conflicts.

The Board of Peace is perceived as a rival to the UN. Trump has previously said that the Board of Peace "might" replace the UN, which he said has never lived up to its potential.