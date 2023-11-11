ITBP Jawans Perform Daredevil Stunts

The 62nd Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force was commemorated with great enthusiasm at the Seema Dwar in Dehradun.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962 to guard the India-China border.

The ITBP is deployed from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to the Lipulekh Pass in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3,488 km of the Line of Actual Control, which separates India and China. It also mans border outposts at altitudes ranging from 3,000 feet to 18,700 feet along the LAC.

IMAGE: ITBP personnel showcase their skills during the 62nd Raising Day parade at Seema Dwar in Dehradun. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: ITBP women personnel perform a drill, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com