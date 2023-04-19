It is 40 Plus Degrees Outside...

Heatwave conditions continued unabated as temperatures hovered in the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country on Tuesday, April 18, with Hamirpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh sizzling at 44.2 degrees Celsius.
IMAGE: A taxi driver pours water over his face to beat the heat in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A woman drinks water to quench her thirst while working at an agricultural field in Nadia. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: A woman walks through a market in New Delhi on a hot day. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: Tourists at the Taj Mahal. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Students shield themselves from the sun in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Young women walk through an alley covered with hanging umbrellas at Dilli Haat in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Young women eat ice creams in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: A vendor arranges watermelons to sell at a vegetable market in Dehradun. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: A tiger cools itself in a pond at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A bird shop owner sprays water on a Macaw. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Commuters cover their faces travel in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: People collect drinking water from a tanker at the Sanjay Camp in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A man washes his face with water to cool off on a hot summer afternoon at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Children take a bath in the Indravati river in Jagdalpur to cool off on a hot summer day. Photograph: PTI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com