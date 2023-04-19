It is 40 Plus Degrees Outside...

Heatwave conditions continued unabated as temperatures hovered in the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country on Tuesday, April 18, with Hamirpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh sizzling at 44.2 degrees Celsius.

IMAGE: A taxi driver pours water over his face to beat the heat in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman drinks water to quench her thirst while working at an agricultural field in Nadia. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A woman walks through a market in New Delhi on a hot day. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Tourists at the Taj Mahal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Students shield themselves from the sun in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Young women walk through an alley covered with hanging umbrellas at Dilli Haat in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Young women eat ice creams in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A vendor arranges watermelons to sell at a vegetable market in Dehradun. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A tiger cools itself in a pond at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A bird shop owner sprays water on a Macaw. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters cover their faces travel in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People collect drinking water from a tanker at the Sanjay Camp in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man washes his face with water to cool off on a hot summer afternoon at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Children take a bath in the Indravati river in Jagdalpur to cool off on a hot summer day. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com