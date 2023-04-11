India Feels The Heat

IMAGE: Tourists hold umbrellas during a visit to the Taj Mahal on a scorching hot day in Agra. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists visit the Albert Hall Museum during a hot day in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Children cover their heads with dupattas to protect themselves from the scorching heat in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman rides a two-wheeler while protecting her children from the sun with a cloth on a hot summer day in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman covers her face with a scarf to protect herself from the sun. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman buys an earthen pot from a roadside vendor. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from the sun at Juhu beach in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People enjoy at the Sahastradhara waterfall in Dehradun. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rickshaw pullers rest on their rickshaws in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel rest under the trees to protect themselves from the sun at a lawn near Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman wears a hat to protect from the sun in New Delhi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A mirage appears during hot summer day at Kartvya Path. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A tiger in a playful mood cools himself in a pond on a hot summer day at the Lucknow zoo. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A pair of elephants take a bath under a temporary overhead waterfall to cool themselves on a hot summer day, at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vendors pack the boxes of mangoes to sell in the market as the summer season commences in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vendors arrange the heap of oranges to sell in the market in view of the commencement of the summer season in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vendors take a nap on a pile of coconuts on a hot summer day in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People consume palmyra palm or ice apple as the summer begins in Rameswaram. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com