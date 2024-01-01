News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ISRO launches maiden X-Ray polarimeter satellite

ISRO launches maiden X-Ray polarimeter satellite

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: January 01, 2024 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes.

ISRO's ever reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its C58 mission, placed the primary X-Ray Polarimeter satellite XPoSat into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit as intended after lifting off at the pre-fixed time of 9.10 am from the first launch pad in Sriharikota.

 

As the 25-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-metre tall rocket lifted off majestically with thunderous applause from spectators who had descended here in large numbers at this spaceport situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is aimed to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space.

According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from the space agency to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources.

The X-Ray polarisation serves as a crucial diagnostic tool for examining the radiation mechanism and geometry of celestial sources.

The primary payload of XPoSat is POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays) which is designed to measure polarimetry parameters by Raman Research Institute and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) built by the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

The Mission life is about five years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The Magic Continues At ISRO'
'The Magic Continues At ISRO'
'ISRO was their first wife'
'ISRO was their first wife'
ISRO scientists will leave imprint on the universe
ISRO scientists will leave imprint on the universe
The IPL's Pay Problem
The IPL's Pay Problem
When Munna Bhai Was In Jail
When Munna Bhai Was In Jail
Kvitova expecting first child; to miss Australian Open
Kvitova expecting first child; to miss Australian Open
Neeraj Chopra Sets His Mark On Paris Gold
Neeraj Chopra Sets His Mark On Paris Gold
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ISRO set to launch satellite to study black holes

ISRO set to launch satellite to study black holes

After historic 2023, ISRO is ready for packed 2024

After historic 2023, ISRO is ready for packed 2024

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances