21 Israeli soldiers killed in deadliest attack since Gaza war

Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday in the Gaza Strip, in the deadliest attack on Israel's forces since the October 7 Hamas carnage.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released January 23, 2024. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout/Reuters

The blast occurred when Israeli reservists were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings in central Gaza when a Hamas militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. T

he blast triggered the explosives, causing both two-story buildings to collapse on the soldiers inside.

"As far as we know, at around 4 p.m., an RPG was fired by terrorists at a tank securing the forces, and simultaneously, an explosion occurred at two two-story buildings. The buildings collapsed due to this explosion, while most of the forces were inside and near them," said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

Simultaneously, another Palestinian terrorist emerged who emerged from a tunnel shaft undetected fired a rocket propelled grenade at a tank which was securing the compound.

Military search and rescue teams rushed to the scene worked through the night looking for survivors.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the soldiers but vowed to press ahead with the offensive until "absolute victory" over Hamas.

"Yesterday we experienced one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the war," he said.

"I would like to stand by the dear families of our heroic fighters who fell on the battlefield. I know that for these families, their lives will change forever."

Netanyahu said that he mourns for "our heroic fallen soldiers" and that he embraces the families in their "hour of sorrow and we all pray for the well-being of those who were wounded."

He also stated that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) opened an inquiry into the tragedy.

"We must learn the necessary lessons and do everything to safeguard the lives of our fighters," said Netanyahu.

"On behalf of our heroes, for our very lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory," he declared.

He has also promised to return over 100 hostages held captive in Gaza.

But Israelis are increasingly divided on the question of whether it's possible to do either, and large numbers of Israeli casualties have pressured Israel's government to halt past military operations.

Meanwhile, a senior Egyptian official said that Israel has proposed a two-month cease-fire in which the hostages would be freed in exchange for the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel and top Hamas leaders in Gaza would be allowed to relocate to other countries.