Rediff.com  » News » Hamas used dead bodies, children's bags as booby traps

Hamas used dead bodies, children's bags as booby traps

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 23, 2023 11:35 IST
The IDF's Yahalom Unit, a combat engineering special forces unit, is continuing with the dangerous and painstaking task of collecting explosives and weapons that Hamas terrorists used for the October 7 massacre.

Hamas also left behind many booby-traps, making the task of clearing the areas of Israeli territory from any remaining terrorists, explosives and so forth as well as the collection of the bodies of those murdered difficult and slow.

 

Some of the bodies of the dead were reportedly booby-trapped with explosives.

The IDF released images of a child's school bag its forces found lying in a field that was booby-trapped, containing a remote-activated explosive device -- weighing 7 kg.

Hamas purposefully chose to booby-trap a child's backpack with the hope a civilian would pick it up.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
