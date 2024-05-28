News
Rediff.com  » News » 5 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

5 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 28, 2024 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district amid incessant rains on Tuesday morning, police said.

 

IMAGE: Heavy rains were affecting the rescue operations. Photograph: ANI

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.

Five bodies have been recovered, while several others are still trapped under the debris, a police officer said.

Heavy rains were affecting the rescue operations, he said.

 

The rains triggered landslides at several places in the state, officials said.

Aizawl has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, they said.

Besides, several intra-state highways have also been disrupted by landslides, they added.

Because of the rains, all schools were closed and government employees, except those involved in providing essential services, were asked to work from home.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
