West Asia conflict escalates, Iran fires 100 missiles towards Israel

In a major escalation in the raging conflict in the Middle East, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on Tuesday. In a statement the Israeli Defence Forces said, all Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel.

IMAGE: Rockets fly in the sky, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel, October 1, 2024. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Hezbollah is upset that the IDF exposed their plans to massacre Israelis, so they decided to target innocent civilians by firing a barrage of rockets, the IDF further said.

As many as 102 missiles have been launched towards Israel, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Sirens continue to sound across Israel amid the attack, the Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, around 10 million civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles.

Iran's state media has also confirmed the Iranian attack towards Israel.

Press TV reported that over 400 missiles have been launched towards Israel by Iran.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had said that he along with his deputy Kamala Harris convened a meeting with national security team to discuss Iranian plans for an 'imminent' attack.

"This morning, @VP and I convened our national security team to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region," Biden stated on X.

Earlier in the day, IDF began limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel.

The IDF said it is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months.

The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area.

IDF says these operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon.

Operation "Northern Arrows" will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas, the IDF said.

This comes days after Israel launched a decisive blow to Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah in airstrike.

Earlier in July, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed inside Tehran.

Iran had vowed to take revenge on both the occasions.

The recent development comes hours after a terror attack in Jaffa, where four people were killed and seven were injured. The two terrorists who carried out the attack were " neutralized," police add.

The incident took place in Jerusalem Street in the city next to a light rail train station.

The police has termed the shooting incident as a suspected terror attack. Medics say there are several casualties in the apparent attack.

At least two terrorists, one of whom is seen armed with an assault rifle, carried out the shooting attack in Jaffa, according to surveillance camera images, Times of Israel reported.

The images showed the terrorists coming out of the light rail. One is seen opening fire at the body of a man on the ground.