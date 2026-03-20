Israel agrees to hold off Iran gas field strikes at Trump's 'request'

Speaking about Israel targeting Iran's key South Pars Gas Field, Trump said he had advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'not to do that'.

IMAGE: Smoke and flames rise from the South Pars gas field following an Israeli strike, as seen through the window of a moving vehicle, in Asaluyeh, Bushehr Province, Iran, on March 18, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

Key Points Trump said he warned Benjamin Netanyahu against striking Iran's South Pars Gas Field, with Israel agreeing to pause further attacks.

Tehran launched missiles at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, damaging key LNG infrastructure but causing no casualties.

Escalation pushed Brent crude above $119/barrel, while global gas prices have nearly doubled amid supply fears.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz intensified, with vessels hit near United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and a drone strike on a Saudi refinery.

Qatar expelled Iranian officials, signalling deepening regional divisions as the Israel–Iran conflict threatens broader escalation.

The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran intensified sharply with attacks on critical energy infrastructure across the Gulf, even as US President Donald Trump said he had cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against targeting Iran's key South Pars Gas Field.

Trump said he had advised Netanyahu 'not to do that', adding that Israel has agreed to hold off further strikes on the strategic gas field.

His remarks came amid escalating hostilities that have already triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran and sent global energy markets into turmoil.

Iran hits Qatar gas facility

The situation worsened after Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, targeting major liquefied natural gas facilities.

The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including facilities operated by QatarEnergy, though no casualties were reported.

In response to the spiralling crisis, Israel said it would refrain from additional strikes on the South Pars field following a request from Washington, DC.

Netanyahu, however, maintained that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly degraded since the conflict began, even as Tehran continues to retain the ability to launch missile and drone attacks across the region.

The conflict has also heightened risks to maritime security, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

Reports of vessels being damaged near the coasts of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, along with an Iranian drone strike on a Saudi refinery along the Red Sea, have added to concerns over supply disruptions.

Energy markets reacted sharply to the escalation, with Brent crude briefly surging above $119 per barrel -- a rise of over 60 per cent since the conflict began -- while European natural gas prices have nearly doubled over the past month.

Qatar expels Iranian officials

Meanwhile, Qatar has expelled Iranian military and security officials, declaring them 'persona non grata' and asking them to leave within 24 hours, signalling growing regional fallout from the conflict.

The developments underscore the widening scope of the confrontation, raising fears of a broader regional war with significant implications for global energy supplies and economies, including India, which remains heavily dependent on Gulf oil imports.