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ISI-linked module planned attacks on Delhi temple, military camp: Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 11:13 IST

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Sources reveal Pakistan's ISI allegedly plotted attacks on a Delhi temple, a highway dhaba, and a Haryana military camp, exposing a terror plot.

India Gate

IMAGE: Accused operatives conducted reconnaissance and shared photos with Pakistan-based handlers. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Pakistan's ISI allegedly planned attacks on a historic temple in Delhi.
  • A popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway was also on the radar.
  • The ISI-linked module also planned an attack on a military camp in Haryana.
  • The module aimed to target police and paramilitary forces to create panic.

Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had allegedly planned attacks on a historic temple in Delhi, a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway and a military camp in Haryana through operatives linked to the Shahzad Bhatti module, sources said on Friday.

ISI Operatives Arrested in Multi-State Operation

According to the sources, the revelations emerged during the interrogation of nine alleged operatives of the module arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell under their 'Gang Bust Operation 2.0' from multiple states. 

Reconnaissance and Target Selection

Investigators found that one of the accused had conducted reconnaissance of a historic temple in Delhi and sent photographs of the premises to Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms, the source said.

The module had allegedly planned to target police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at the temple and carry out firing to create panic and disruption, he said.

Highway Dhaba and Military Camp Attacks Planned

The source also added that the accused were also tasked with carrying out a grenade attack on a popular 'dhaba' on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, frequented by thousands of people daily, with the intention of causing large-scale damage and casualties.

"A military camp in Hisar was also allegedly surveyed and videos of the area were shared with handlers across the border. Some police stations in Uttar Pradesh were also on the target list," the source added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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