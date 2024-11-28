Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a humiliating defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that workers felt the party should have fought independently in the assembly polls but added the caveat that the Sena was not going to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray.

"Not leaving the MVA. We are discussing. Karyakartas felt we should have fought independently. These are just rumours. We fought in an MVA alliance in the Lok Sabha (elections) and it was a big thing to win such a huge number," Raut said, addressing a press conference in the national capital.

When asked if Shiv Sena will contest alone or as part of MVA in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Raut said that the MVA leaders are "capable" of making decisions regarding the BMC elections.

"Why are you guys worried? Just now the Lok Sabha and assembly elections' results have come. We will see. We know what to do. MVA leaders are capable of making decisions regarding the BMC polls," he added.

As the Mahayuti alliance grapples with a challenge over the Chief Minister's post following its landslide victory in the assembly polls, the Shiv Sena-UBT leader said that even after seven days, Mahayuti is unable to give a CM to Maharashtra.

"They (Mahayuti) have a full majority still even after seven days, Mahayuti is unable to give a CM to Maharashtra. What is the reason? Why can't the PM, Amit Shah and their leaders decide their CM? He (Eknath Shinde) takes the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and do politics in the name of the Shiv Sena but their decisions are taken in Delhi. Balasaheb Thackeray's future has never been decided in Delhi, it was decided in Mumbai. We never went to Delhi, there used to be Atal ji and Advani ji. We never went to Delhi and begged in front of them," Raut said.

The election results for Maharashtra were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalise the Chief Minister.

The Mahayuti alliance swept to power in a landslide victory with the BJP emerging as the biggest winner with 132 seats out of 280 member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies -- the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.