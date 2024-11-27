Defeated MVA candidates to seek EVM-VVPAT verification

Candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance in Maharashtra have decided to seek verification of the EVM-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) units in their segments, following their defeat in the recent assembly polls.

IMAGE: An electoral officials shows the EVM to parties representatives at the counting centre in the Colaba assembly in Mumbai on November 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move comes after several losing candidates, including those from the Shiv Sena-UBT, alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) might have been tampered with.

Thackeray took stock of the lacklustre performance of his party at a meeting held at his residence in Mumbai.

The poll verdict last week saw the Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Nationalist Congress Party, retaining power with a massive mandate, pushing the Maha Vikas Aghadi to margins.

The Mahayuti won 230 seats and the MVA only 46 in the 288-member House.

The Thackeray-led Sena-UBT emerged as the largest party in the opposition camp by winning 20 seats, followed by Congress which bagged 16 constituencies, while the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar sits at the bottom with a tally of 10 seats.

Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan, who lost the election from Chandivali assembly constituency in Mumbai, said he held a discussion with Thackeray, who also said he has got complaints from his party workers that EVMs could have been tampered. "We are getting complaints from different parts of the state expressing doubts over the results.

In a democracy, complaints need to be verified and many of us, including myself, (who faced defeat) are in the process of applying for the verification," Khan said.

As per the Supreme Court's judgement on April 26 this year, the burnt memory/microcontroller in 5 per cent of the EVMs - the control unit, ballot unit and the VVPAT - per assembly constituency shall be checked and verified by a team of engineers from manufacturers of the EVMs, after the announcement of results, for any tampering or modification, he said.

A written request for this has to be made by candidates who are in the second or third position behind the highest polled candidate. Such a request has to be made within seven days of declaration of the result, Khan said.

A candidate making the request will have to pay the expenses of Rs 41,000 which will be refunded in case the machine is found to be tampered with, he said.

The microcontroller is a one-time programmable chip embedded into the three units of EVM-Ballot Unit, Control Unit and the VVPAT - at the time of manufacturing, as per the SC.

A Sena-UBT MLA from Mumbai has claimed there were discrepancies between the votes polled and the votes counted in the EVMs. "Almost all candidates raised doubts over the EVMs," the legislator said.