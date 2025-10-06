Is this INDIA bloc's best chance to defeat Nitish-led NDA?

With the Election Commission announcing the dates for Bihar assembly elections, the state is set to witness a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar of the JD-U with Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. Photograph: ANI Photo

A SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of INDIA bloc-led by Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress combine.

STRENGTHS:

The RJD enjoys a solid and loyal Muslim-Yadav (MY) vote base, which together accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the electorate.

With RJD founder Lalu Prasad taking a back seat, the party has projected his son Tejashwi Yadav as its undisputed leader. Tejashwi, a former deputy chief minister, has gained significant traction among the state's youth.

Congress's Voter Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, has energised party workers across the state.

WEAKNESSES:

RJD, the largest constituent of the INDIA bloc, is largely controlled by Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav and their immediate family members who are caught in legal wrangles like the land for jobs scam which is being probed by ED.

Despite Tejashwi's acceptance among party cadre, tantrums thrown by siblings like Tej Pratap Yadav and other members of the Yadav family have often forced the RJD supremo's heir apparent to focus his attention more on managing his family than running the party and alliance partners.

OPPORTUNITIES:

With a young leader like Tejashwi at the helm, the INDIA bloc can look for a complete image makeover. He also seized the opportunity to project himself as a man sensitive to the state's crying need for job creation and also raising the issue of migration and law and order situation.

Although the ruling NDA takes claim for the caste survey conducted by the state government two years ago, the RJD was sharing power when the exercise was followed by a hike in quotas for all deprived communities, something it can electorally cash in on given its "Mandal" credentials.

An alliance with like-minded parties like Congress and the CP-ML and Nitish Kumar's abrupt return to NDA may help the RJD and its allies in garnering the entire chunk of Muslim votes.

THREATS: