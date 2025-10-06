HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » What works for NDA under Nitish Kumar, what doesn't

What works for NDA under Nitish Kumar, what doesn't

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 06, 2025 16:49 IST

x

With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for Bihar assembly elections, the stage is set for a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar share a light moment during a public meeting in Purnea, Bihar, September 15, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

While the NDA, under the leadership of Janata Dal-United chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks another term in office, the INDIA bloc -- comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other Opposition parties -- is aiming to unseat the ruling coalition.

Political observers say the NDA, with Kumar as its de facto chief ministerial face, holds a number of advantages.

 

Kumar, the longest-serving CM in Bihar, is one of the most influential political figures in the state, having maintained power for nearly two decades, largely due to a series of welfare schemes like 125 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, supply of potable water in rural areas and one crore jobs and employment opportunities in next five years.

As the state heads into the polls, here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of the NDA under Nitish Kumar.

STRENGTHS:

  • Leadership of Nitish Kumar, an engineer-turned-politician and the state's longest-serving chief minister, widely known for his focus on "sushasan" (good governance).
  • Popular welfare schemes including enhanced social security pensions, financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women, and infrastructure development projects.
  • Organised cadre base of BJP and JD(U), including support from RSS affiliates like the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.
  • Recent launch of development and infrastructure projects in the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

WEAKNESSES:

  • Two decades in power have eroded the freshness of Nitish's early years (2005-2010).
  • Anti-incumbency could be a factor in the upcoming election.
  • The BJP, despite efforts to expand its social base, is still largely perceived as a party of upper castes or forwards, a term used in Bihar for the upper castes who, according to the survey of castes held a few years ago, account for just over 10 per cent of the population.

OPPORTUNITIES:

  • With Nitish Kumar past his prime and his JD-U lacking a second-rung leadership worth the name, BJP can look forward to filling up the vacuum.

THREATS:

  • Induction of turncoats is seen as a "polluting influence" by those in BJP. High command culture, once associated with the Congress, is now heard of in the BJP, too, which seems to have got used to power and its trappings.
  • Adherence to "Hindutva" as an ideology brings its own share of problems. It scares away Muslims, including the Pasmandas, whom Nitish Kumar won over despite being a BJP ally.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bihar Polls: Non-Stop Contest For Sops
Bihar Polls: Non-Stop Contest For Sops
Some trying to steal...: Modi takes 'Jan Nayak' dig at Rahul
Some trying to steal...: Modi takes 'Jan Nayak' dig at Rahul
'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'
'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'
'We Won't Leave The NDA'
'We Won't Leave The NDA'
Verify identity of burqa-clad voters: Bihar BJP to EC
Verify identity of burqa-clad voters: Bihar BJP to EC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vinod Khanna's 10 Best Films

webstory image 2

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 3

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

VIDEOS

Kamal Haasan spotted at Chennai airport1:05

Kamal Haasan spotted at Chennai airport

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall0:59

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel 1:04

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO