Rediff.com  » News » Officer among 4 soldiers killed in Doda encounter

Officer among 4 soldiers killed in Doda encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 16, 2024 09:29 IST
Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily-armed terrorists, succumbed to injuries in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, official sources said.

IMAGE: An encounter is underway between terrorists and Security personnel, in Doda . Photograph: ANI Photo

The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening, the officials said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer, despite challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another firefight in the woods around 9 pm, they said.

 

Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
