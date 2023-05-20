News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Is Shah Rukh So Stupid?'

'Is Shah Rukh So Stupid?'

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 20, 2023 10:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai in October 2021 to meet his son Aryan for the first time since the boy's arrest.

Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede released on Friday, May 19, 2023 what he alleges to be a WhatsApp chat with Shah Rukh Khan where the distraught father is seen pleading for his son Aryan to be released.

We wonder where these chats were lying around all this time and why Mr Wankhede had not made them public earlier when all hell had broken loose with allegations of extortion demands of the Khans to release their son.

In a very private conversation with Subhash K Jha, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan rubbishes the authenticity of the chats that Wankhede allegedly had with Shah Rukh.

Says the friend, "The chats could not have happened. SRK never uses WhatsApp. If these charts are authentic, then he created a chat box for Mr Wankhede. Is he so stupid as to put himself out there in the public domain?"

"The language used, the pauses, the way the father is heard pleading for his son are all highly unlikely to be authentic."

"SRK doesn't talk like that. When his son was jailed, he contacted no one to get Aryan out. He believed firmly in letting the law takes its course."

"Night after sleepless night, SRK waited for his son to be released. He did not plead with any government officer for his son's freedom."

"He knew Aryan was innocent. He waited."

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
 
Print this article
Have highest regard for you: SRK to Sameer Wankhede
Have highest regard for you: SRK to Sameer Wankhede
'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'
'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'
Report points to Wankhede's Rolex watch, properties
Report points to Wankhede's Rolex watch, properties
Is That Bhagwant Mann With Preity?
Is That Bhagwant Mann With Preity?
NIA raids 15 places in J-K in two terror-related cases
NIA raids 15 places in J-K in two terror-related cases
Parag-Hetmyer Power Show Guide RR Win
Parag-Hetmyer Power Show Guide RR Win
Banks to start exchange of Rs 2000 notes on May 23
Banks to start exchange of Rs 2000 notes on May 23
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Aryan Khan case: Wankhede faces heat for shoddy work

Aryan Khan case: Wankhede faces heat for shoddy work

Aryan Khan case officer's foreign visits under scanner

Aryan Khan case officer's foreign visits under scanner

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances