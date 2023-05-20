'Is Shah Rukh So Stupid?'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai in October 2021 to meet his son Aryan for the first time since the boy's arrest.

Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede released on Friday, May 19, 2023 what he alleges to be a WhatsApp chat with Shah Rukh Khan where the distraught father is seen pleading for his son Aryan to be released.

We wonder where these chats were lying around all this time and why Mr Wankhede had not made them public earlier when all hell had broken loose with allegations of extortion demands of the Khans to release their son.

In a very private conversation with Subhash K Jha, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan rubbishes the authenticity of the chats that Wankhede allegedly had with Shah Rukh.

Says the friend, "The chats could not have happened. SRK never uses WhatsApp. If these charts are authentic, then he created a chat box for Mr Wankhede. Is he so stupid as to put himself out there in the public domain?"

"The language used, the pauses, the way the father is heard pleading for his son are all highly unlikely to be authentic."

"SRK doesn't talk like that. When his son was jailed, he contacted no one to get Aryan out. He believed firmly in letting the law takes its course."

"Night after sleepless night, SRK waited for his son to be released. He did not plead with any government officer for his son's freedom."

"He knew Aryan was innocent. He waited."