Is Rahul Gandhi Buying A BMW Bike?

Is Rahul Gandhi Buying A BMW Bike?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read
December 18, 2025 10:48 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to Germany.

On Wednesday, Rahul toured BMW World in Munich, checked out a BMW motorcycle and interacted with the company's cars, technology and manufacturing processes, using the visit to reiterate his argument that India must strengthen its manufacturing base and create more production-linked jobs.

During his visit to BMW World, he also highlighted the TVS-BMW 450cc motorcycle as a proud example of Indian engineering.

Rahul Gandhi is in Germany at the invitation of the Progressive Alliance and will meet members of the Indian diaspora and German officials.

 

IMAGE: Rahul checks out a BMW adventure motorcycle. All photographs: @INCIndia/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul at the BMW showroom in Munich on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Rahul admires the iconic BMW Isetta.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
