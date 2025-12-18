Is Rahul Gandhi Buying A BMW Bike?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to Germany.
On Wednesday, Rahul toured BMW World in Munich, checked out a BMW motorcycle and interacted with the company's cars, technology and manufacturing processes, using the visit to reiterate his argument that India must strengthen its manufacturing base and create more production-linked jobs.
During his visit to BMW World, he also highlighted the TVS-BMW 450cc motorcycle as a proud example of Indian engineering.
Rahul Gandhi is in Germany at the invitation of the Progressive Alliance and will meet members of the Indian diaspora and German officials.
