Is Maharashtra CM so helpless, does rule of law exist, asks HC

Is Maharashtra CM so helpless, does rule of law exist, asks HC

January 22, 2026 18:49 IST

In a sharp rebuke, the Bombay high court on Thursday asked whether the rule of law exists in Maharashtra and if the Chief Minister was so helpless that he can not say anything against a minister whose son has been absconding after being named in a criminal case.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ministers' children "commit crimes and roam freely" but the police cannot find them, Justice Madhav Jamdar said in a scathing observation.

The court was hearing a pre-arrest bail application of Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale. Vikas has been named as an accused in a case related to a violent clash between rival groups during the Mahad Municipal Council elections.

Key Points

  • Remarks made during pre-arrest bail plea of Vikas Gogawale
  • Minister will get his son to surrender, government tells HC
  • Does law and order prevail in Maharashtra, asks judge
 

Following the court's reprimand, the government assured that the minister would see to it that his son surrenders within a day. 

'Ministers' children commit crimes and roam freely'

Vikas Gogawale moved the high court after the sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail application, but he remains absconding. 

"Is the state's chief minister so helpless that he does not say anything against even one minister? Ministers' children commit crimes and roam freely and they stay in touch with their parents but the police cannot find them?" Justice Madhav Jamdar said. 

The judge also asked if law and order and the rule of law prevail in the state. 

Advocate General Milind Sathe said minister Gogawale would speak to his son, and ensure that he surrenders before the police on Friday. 

"Ask him to surrender before the hearing tomorrow," the HC said.

No pressure on court, says judge

The court earlier warned that it would be forced to pass an order if the police failed to apprehend Vikas Gogawale.

"There might be pressure on you (police), not on the court," Justice Jamdar said.

Clashes broke out between supporters of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party during civic elections at Mahad in Raigad district on December 2. Both Shinde and Pawar are deputy chief ministers in the BJP-led government. 

The two sides lodged complaints against each other, and cross-FIRs were registered. 

All about the case

Vikas Gogawale, his cousin Mahesh Gogawale and their supporters are named in one of the First Information Reports. Another FIR named Shreeyansh Jagtap, son of former MLA Manik Jagtap and a leader of the NCP.

The HC subsequently granted interim protection from arrest to Shreeyansh Jagtap.

